11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control center training

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, use metal detectors to scan simulated evacuees during an Evacuation Control Center scenario as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US