    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control center training [Image 2 of 4]

    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control center training

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Perches, left, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a metal detector to scan a simulated evacuee during an Evacuation Control Center scenario as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    VIRIN: 210222-M-VW477-1035
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    11th MEU
    RUT
    CLB-11
    PrideOfThePacifc

