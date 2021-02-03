U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, construct breaching charges during an explosive effects demonstration as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 2, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 21:46 Photo ID: 6554631 VIRIN: 210302-M-VW477-1204 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 6.83 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT GROUND CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines participate in explosion effects demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.