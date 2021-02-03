Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines participate in explosion effects demonstration

    11th MEU Marines participate in explosion effects demonstration

    MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT GROUND CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, construct breaching targets during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Combat Ground Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 2, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task
    Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6554628
    VIRIN: 210302-M-VW477-1099
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT GROUND CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Explosives
    Breaching
    EOD
    11thMEU
    PrideOfThePacific

