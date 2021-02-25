11th MEU Marines improve rifle marksmanship during RUT

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire at targets during a low-light engagement as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

