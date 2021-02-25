Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines improve rifle marksmanship during RUT [Image 10 of 12]

    11th MEU Marines improve rifle marksmanship during RUT

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire at targets during a low-light engagement as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 21:26
    Photo ID: 6554614
    VIRIN: 210225-M-VW477-2005
    Resolution: 4999x2812
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines improve rifle marksmanship during RUT [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M16
    M4
    11th MEU
    RUT
    CLB-11
    PrideOfThePacific

