U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine at targets during a low-light engagement as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6554613
|VIRIN:
|210225-M-VW477-2058
|Resolution:
|5722x3219
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines improve rifle marksmanship during RUT [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
