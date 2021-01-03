U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Desmond Tyson, an explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires a M107 .50-caliber Special Applications Scoped Rifle during a surface munition disruption range as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 1, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 20:49 Photo ID: 6554572 VIRIN: 210301-M-VW477-1195 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.74 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct surface munition disruption range [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.