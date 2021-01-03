Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines conduct surface munition disruption range

    11th MEU Marines conduct surface munition disruption range

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Desmond Tyson, an explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires a M107 .50-caliber Special Applications Scoped Rifle during a surface munition disruption range as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 1, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 20:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct surface munition disruption range, by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD
    RUT
    11thMEU
    SASR
    PrideOfThePacific

