U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cory Kim, an explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, attaches a bipod to a M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 1, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 20:49
|Photo ID:
|6554567
|VIRIN:
|210301-M-VW477-1009
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct surface munition disruption range [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
