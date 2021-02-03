Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Charlie Co. conducts Realistic Urban Training exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Charlie Co. conducts Realistic Urban Training exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Carter with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 1, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an Urban Environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:42
    Photo ID: 6554507
    VIRIN: 210301-M-PQ699-1064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Charlie Co. conducts Realistic Urban Training exercise [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    29 Palms
    Pre-Deployment
    Infantry
    0311
    RUT
    BLT 1/1

