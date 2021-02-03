Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Charlie Co. conducts Realistic Urban Training exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Carter with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 1, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an Urban Environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

