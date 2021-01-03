A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, loads magazines before a night range during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Mar. 1, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an Urban Environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:42 Photo ID: 6554504 VIRIN: 210301-M-PQ699-1046 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 7.49 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Charlie Co. conducts Realistic Urban Training exercise [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.