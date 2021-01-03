Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct rifle range during RUT

    MCAGCC 29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Murillo, an assistant patrol leader with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine on range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:27
    Photo ID: 6554487
    VIRIN: 210301-M-OY155-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: MCAGCC 29 PALMS, CA, US
    29 Palms
    M4
    Scope
    Marine Corps
    rifle

