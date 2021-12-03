Lt. Col. Michael Hollingsworth, joint collection training division lead, United States Special Operations Command, Capt. Haida StarEagle, 36th Intelligence squadron training flight commander, and Chief Samuel Little Fox, shaman of the Matinecock Tribe and all 13 tribes on Long Island, New York, celebrate Capt. StarEagle’s recent induction into the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. Hollingsworth and StarEagle met during a deployment to the middle east and have kept a mentoring relationship since then. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6554416 VIRIN: 210312-F-JM722-1101 Resolution: 4924x3517 Size: 1.77 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.