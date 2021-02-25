Fort McCoy HHC commander shares influential figures during Black History Month observance

Maj. Eddie Woody, commander of Fort McCoy, Wis., Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company, speaks to Fort McCoy community members for the garrison’s observance of Black History Month on Feb. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Aimee Malone, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
