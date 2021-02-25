Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy HHC commander shares influential figures during Black History Month observance

    Fort McCoy HHC commander shares influential figures during Black History Month observance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Eddie Woody, commander of Fort McCoy, Wis., Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company, speaks to Fort McCoy community members for the garrison’s observance of Black History Month on Feb. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Aimee Malone, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6554410
    VIRIN: 210225-O-EV412-289
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy HHC commander shares influential figures during Black History Month observance, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy HHC commander shares influential figures during Black History Month observance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Black History Month
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT