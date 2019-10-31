DoD SAQ Award Winner (FY20 Quarter 2), Tiffany Owens, shares demonstrations on glow and luminescence during the Light Up the Night event at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond, VA on October 31, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6554201
|VIRIN:
|191031-N-NO201-0001
|Resolution:
|458x322
|Size:
|36.89 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AWARDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT