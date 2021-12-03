Pennsylvanian suffragists protest in front of the White House for the right to vote in 1917. Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support employees celebrated the historical and organizational accomplishments of women during a virtual Women’s History Month event, March 10, 2021. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 13:52 Photo ID: 6554024 VIRIN: 210312-D-OH989-0001 Resolution: 1000x1000 Size: 176.01 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Incredible, dedicated’ employees honored at Women’s History Month event, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.