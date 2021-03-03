Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-capable Airmen participate in Chemical Decon Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Multi-capable Airmen participate in Chemical Decon Training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the 4th Medical Group process a patient through an In-Place Patient Decontamination station during a chemical warfare exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2021. The purpose of the exercise was to train and evaluate the IPPD team's ability to decontaminate and prepare a patient to be transported to a higher level of medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
