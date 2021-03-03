Multi-capable Airmen participate in Chemical Decon Training

Members of the 4th Medical Group process a patient through an In-Place Patient Decontamination station during a chemical warfare exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 3, 2021. The purpose of the exercise was to train and evaluate the IPPD team's ability to decontaminate and prepare a patient to be transported to a higher level of medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

