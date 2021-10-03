632nd Support Maintenance Company conducts deployment readiness training

Soldiers from the 274th Movement Control Team, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, assisted the 632nd Service Maintenance Company by inspecting vehicle loading procedures during the 632nd’s deployment readiness exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Mar 10. The 632nd conducted rail load operations of vehicles for a simulated mission during their deployment readiness exercise.

