    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with the 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct railcar tie down at the rail marshalling area on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Mar 10. The 632nd conducted rail load operations of vehicles for a simulated mission during their deployment readiness exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6553706
    VIRIN: 210310-A-PU202-096
    Resolution: 4479x6719
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 632nd Support Maintenance Company conducts deployment readiness training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    87th CSSB
    3rd DSB
    3rd Indantry Division

