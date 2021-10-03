632nd Support Maintenance Company conducts deployment readiness training

Soldiers with the 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct railcar tie down at the rail marshalling area on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Mar 10. The 632nd conducted rail load operations of vehicles for a simulated mission during their deployment readiness exercise.

