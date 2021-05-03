Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Martin Zager 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Flight deck personnel from the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) and F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (ITF) refuel an F-35B aboard the Italian Navy flagship during sea trials March 6, 2021. Teamwork between the Cavour crew and ITF team is critical to the conduct of safe flight test during sea trials with the fifth generation fighter aircraft. Cavour is entering the second week of the first phase of its “Ready for Operations” campaign. Italian Navy photo

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 12:12
    Photo ID: 6553705
    VIRIN: 210305-O-D0478-1001-i
    Resolution: 2126x1419
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight deck personnel refuel an F-35B aboard the Italian Navy flagship ITS Cavour [Image 4 of 4], by Martin Zager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35B sea trials with Italian carrier feature teamwork, achieve excellent results

    Italian Navy
    ITS Cavour
    F35Unites
    PAX River F-35 ITF
    6 March 2021

