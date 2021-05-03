Flight deck personnel refuel an F-35B aboard the Italian Navy flagship ITS Cavour

WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Flight deck personnel from the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) and F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (ITF) refuel an F-35B aboard the Italian Navy flagship during sea trials March 6, 2021. Teamwork between the Cavour crew and ITF team is critical to the conduct of safe flight test during sea trials with the fifth generation fighter aircraft. Cavour is entering the second week of the first phase of its “Ready for Operations” campaign. Italian Navy photo

