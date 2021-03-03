210303-N-RC007-1004 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) Fire Controlman 1st Class Dana Szalajeski from Covington, La. and Mineman 1st Class Nikolas Hochmuth from Tempe, Ariz. participate in a medical training exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), March 3, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

