210303-N-RC007-1002 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Colton Zac from Washington Borough, N.J. and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Logan Fields from Bristol, Tenn., prepare a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 for launch aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), March 3, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 10:36 Photo ID: 6553592 VIRIN: 210303-N-RC007-1002 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 926.5 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210303-N-RC007-1002 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.