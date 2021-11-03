AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Caleb Gandy, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to an Arizona Department of Corrections employee in Douglas, Ariz., March 11, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|03.11.2021
|03.12.2021 10:27
|6553580
|210311-Z-CC902-011
|4512x3008
|6.94 MB
|DOUGLAS, AZ, US
|3
|0
