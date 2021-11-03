Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County [Image 2 of 3]

    AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County

    DOUGLAS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Caleb Gandy, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to an Arizona Department of Corrections employee in Douglas, Ariz., March 11, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 10:27
    Photo ID: 6553580
    VIRIN: 210311-Z-CC902-011
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: DOUGLAS, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County
    AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County
    AZNG vaccinates ADC employees in Cochise County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Douglas
    Arizona Department of Corrections
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT