    103rd supports National Science Foundation mission in Greenland

    103rd supports National Science Foundation mission in Greenland

    KANGERLUSSUAQ, GREENLAND

    02.11.2021

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    The Kangerlussuaq International Science Support facility in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, February 11, 2021. The 103rd Airlift Wing transported 12 National Science Foundation personnel and their equipment from Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland for the beginning of their annual climate research mission at Greenland’s ice cap. (Courtesy photo)

    103rd supports National Science Foundation mission in Greenland

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Airlift
    Greenland
    C-130
    103rd Airlift Wing
    National Science Foundation

