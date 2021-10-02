103rd supports National Science Foundation mission in Greenland

A C-130H Hercules from the 103rd Airlift Wing is parked outside a Danish Defence Joint Arctic Command hangar at Kangerlussuaq Airport in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Feb. 10, 2021. The 103rd Airlift Wing transported 12 National Science Foundation personnel and their equipment from Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland for the beginning of their annual climate research mission at Greenland’s ice cap. (Courtesy photo)
