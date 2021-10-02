103rd supports National Science Foundation mission in Greenland

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Josh Panis, 118th Airlift Squadron assistant director of operations and mission aircraft commander, flies a C-130H Hercules over Greenland Feb. 10, 2021. The 103rd Airlift Wing transported 12 National Science Foundation personnel and their equipment from Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland for the beginning of their annual climate research mission at Greenland’s ice cap. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021
Location: GL