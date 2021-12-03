Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12. [Image 7 of 7]

    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.

    HYOGO, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Col. Cory Delger, U.S. Army Japan deputy chief of staff G3, and Maj. Gen. Hiroshi Yasui, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army deputy chief of staff-operations, discuss items of mutual concern after the out brief of the Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference at Camp Itami Mar. 12. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6553390
    VIRIN: 210312-A-RG339-409
    Resolution: 5375x4463
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12. [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.
    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.
    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.
    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.
    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.
    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.
    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Camp Itami
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army
    Orien Shield 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT