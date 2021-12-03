Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commander, delivers closing guidance during the Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference out brief at Camp Itami Mar. 12. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 08:58
|Photo ID:
|6553389
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-RG339-353
|Resolution:
|4724x3925
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|HYOGO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12. [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT