Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.

Maj. Adam Summers, U.S. Army Japan exercise chief G3, briefs during the Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference out brief at Camp Itami Mar. 12. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

