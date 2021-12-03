Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12. [Image 4 of 7]

    Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12.

    HYOGO, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Maj. Yoshinori Kitayama, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army planner, briefs during the Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference out brief at Camp Itami Mar. 12. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6553387
    VIRIN: 210312-A-RG339-265
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference wraps-up at Camp Itami Mar. 12. [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Camp Itami
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army
    Orien Shield 21-2

