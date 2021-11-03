INDIAN OCEAN (March 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class ShaMarie Martin, from San Diego, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman James Luna, from Flint, Mich., signal to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 06:44 Photo ID: 6552798 VIRIN: 210311-N-XX200-1431 Resolution: 4869x3246 Size: 1.28 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 17 of 17], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.