Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 17]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Deirdre Marsac 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Alex Roegiers, left, drills a patient’s tooth during a crown replacement procedure aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 06:44
    Photo ID: 6552792
    VIRIN: 210311-N-DK867-2030
    Resolution: 3369x5054
    Size: 960.47 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 17 of 17], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT