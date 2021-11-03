INDIAN OCEAN (March 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Alex Roegiers, left, drills a patient’s tooth during a crown replacement procedure aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 06:44 Photo ID: 6552790 VIRIN: 210311-N-DK867-2009 Resolution: 4776x3184 Size: 883.54 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 17 of 17], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.