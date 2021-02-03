From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander (left), U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra O’Brien, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) surveillance technician (center), and Royal Australian Air Force Capt. Sally Riendeau, 727 EACS section lead (right), review radar monitors at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. In support of all coalition partners, the 727th EACS, also known as “Kingpin,” is a team comprised of U.S. Airmen, Marines and allied forces converging for one cause. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

