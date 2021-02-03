Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover [Image 3 of 4]

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra O’Brien, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) surveillance technician, monitors radars at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. Surveillance technicians assigned to the 727th EACS, or “Kingpin,” are on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure Kingpin operators in the Battle Command and Control Center are able to communicate with the aircraft executing Air Tasking Orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    VIRIN: 210302-F-NW306-1082
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    727th EACS
    Kingpin
    380AEW

