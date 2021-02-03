From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra O’Brien, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) surveillance technician, monitors radars at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. Surveillance technicians assigned to the 727th EACS, or “Kingpin,” are on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure Kingpin operators in the Battle Command and Control Center are able to communicate with the aircraft executing Air Tasking Orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

