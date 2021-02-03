Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover [Image 2 of 4]

    From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Surveillance technicians assigned to the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) monitor radars at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. The 727th EACS, also known as “Kingpin,” is comprised of a plethora of assets ranging from the men and women communicating critical information to the radars providing a real-time sight picture of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 05:08
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    727th EACS
    Kingpin
    380AEW

