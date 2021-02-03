U.S. Surveillance technicians assigned to the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) monitor radars at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. The 727th EACS, also known as “Kingpin,” is comprised of a plethora of assets ranging from the men and women communicating critical information to the radars providing a real-time sight picture of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 05:08 Photo ID: 6552670 VIRIN: 210302-F-NW306-1038 Resolution: 5048x3359 Size: 4.13 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.