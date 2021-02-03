U.S. Surveillance technicians assigned to the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) monitor radars at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. The 727th EACS, also known as “Kingpin,” is comprised of a plethora of assets ranging from the men and women communicating critical information to the radars providing a real-time sight picture of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 05:08
|Photo ID:
|6552670
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-NW306-1038
|Resolution:
|5048x3359
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover
LEAVE A COMMENT