U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, addresses women assigned to the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron (EACS) during a briefing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2021. Personnel assigned to the 727th EACS, or “Kingpin,” conducted an all-female mission in celebration of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women's History Month takeover
