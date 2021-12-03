Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 addresses extremism

    Commander, Task Force 70 addresses extremism

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Rear Adm. Will Pennington, commanding officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 leads the officer staff of CTF-70 in reinstating their oath of office during a stand-down to address extremism in military ranks March 12, in a theater on Yokosuka Naval base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

    This work, Commander, Task Force 70 addresses extremism [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander, Task Force 70 addresses extremism
    Commander, Task Force 70 addresses extremism

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    extremism

    secdef

    Stand-down

    ctf70

    TAGS

    extremism
    secdef
    Stand-down
    ctf70
    csg5

