Rear Adm. Will Pennington, commanding officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 leads the officer staff of CTF-70 in reinstating their oath of office during a stand-down to address extremism in military ranks March 12, in a theater on Yokosuka Naval base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 03:46 Photo ID: 6552639 VIRIN: 210312-N-YQ181-1006 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 1.13 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Task Force 70 addresses extremism [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.