Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLDJ's Communications Department Takes Group Photo

    CLDJ's Communications Department Takes Group Photo

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 25, 2021) Troops with Camp Lemonnier’s Communication department take a group photo on base, Feb. 25, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6552628
    VIRIN: 210225-N-RF885-0924
    Resolution: 2996x2084
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ's Communications Department Takes Group Photo, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DJIBOUTI
    AFRICOM
    CAMP LEMONNIER
    EAST AFRICA
    INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNICIAN
    EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT