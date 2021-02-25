CLDJ's Communications Department Takes Group Photo

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 25, 2021) Troops with Camp Lemonnier’s Communication department take a group photo on base, Feb. 25, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

