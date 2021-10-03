Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier helps guide a containment delivery system bundle onto a C-130J Super Hercules during an Airborne 21 exercise, March 10, 2021, on Yokota Air Base, Japan. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S. - Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s and 130 CDS bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    JGSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Airborne 21

