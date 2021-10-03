U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation

A loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron secures a containment delivery system bundle onto a C-130J Super Hercules during an Airborne 21 exercise, March 10, 2021, on Yokota Air Base, Japan. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S. - Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s and 130 CDS bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
