U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation

A loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron speaks with a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier during an Airborne 21 exercise, March 10, 2021, on Yokota Air Base, Japan. The ongoing partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces demonstrates both country’s commitment to maintaining stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

