    U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron help guide containment delivery system bundles onto a C-130J Super Hercules during an Airborne 21 exercise, March 10, 2021, on Yokota Air Base, Japan. CDS bundles are used to simulate airdrop procedures for supplies to ground forces during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 23:33
    TAGS

    Airdrop
    JGSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Airborne 21

