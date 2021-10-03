Loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron help guide containment delivery system bundles onto a C-130J Super Hercules during an Airborne 21 exercise, March 10, 2021, on Yokota Air Base, Japan. CDS bundles are used to simulate airdrop procedures for supplies to ground forces during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 23:33
|Photo ID:
|6552437
|VIRIN:
|210310-F-QX174-1161
|Resolution:
|6888x4874
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
