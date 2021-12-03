Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFWP AIMD Kadena Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    CFWP AIMD Kadena Maintenance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 12 2021) Aviation Support Equipmentman 3rd Class Carlos Alvarado, from Denver, Co. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, disassembles a timer box assembly on a mobile electrical power plant at AIMD Kadena on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 12, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 23:24
    Photo ID: 6552435
    VIRIN: 210312-N-QY759-0024
    Resolution: 5025x7035
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Okinawa
    naval aviation
    CFAO
    CFWP
    AIMD Kadena

