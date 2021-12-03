KADENA, Japan (Mar. 12 2021) Aviation Support Equipmentman 3rd Class Carlos Alvarado, from Denver, Co. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, disassembles a timer box assembly on a mobile electrical power plant at AIMD Kadena on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 12, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 23:24
|Photo ID:
|6552435
|VIRIN:
|210312-N-QY759-0024
|Resolution:
|5025x7035
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFWP AIMD Kadena Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
