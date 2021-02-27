Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft with VMM-165, 11th MEU, sit on the flight line during RUT [Image 3 of 5]

    Aircraft with VMM-165, 11th MEU, sit on the flight line during RUT

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for takeoff during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 23:18
    Photo ID: 6552427
    VIRIN: 210227-M-ON629-1091
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.9 MB
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft with VMM-165, 11th MEU, sit on the flight line during RUT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night
    long exposure
    moon
    Aviation
    RUT

