Aircraft with VMM-165, 11th MEU, sit on the flight line during RUT

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sits on the flight line during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US