    Staff Sgt. Breanna Duckworth Recognition

    Staff Sgt. Breanna Duckworth Recognition

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Breanna Duckworth, a career counselor assigned to 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division is recognized by Sgt. Maj. Hayward Smith, U.S. Army Pacific Senior Career Counselor, for successfully completing the 25th Infantry Division Jungle Operations Training Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 22:21
    Photo ID: 6552411
    VIRIN: 210311-A-AK380-007
    Resolution: 6196x4131
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Breanna Duckworth Recognition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

