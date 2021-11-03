Staff Sgt. Breanna Duckworth, a career counselor assigned to 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division is recognized by Sgt. Maj. Hayward Smith, U.S. Army Pacific Senior Career Counselor, for successfully completing the 25th Infantry Division Jungle Operations Training Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 22:21 Photo ID: 6552411 VIRIN: 210311-A-AK380-007 Resolution: 6196x4131 Size: 1.16 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Breanna Duckworth Recognition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.