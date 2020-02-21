Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A collection of Women’s History Month posters commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II. During March, Women’s History Month posters will be displayed throughout Joint Base San Antonio. (Courtesy graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:02
    Photo ID: 6552029
    VIRIN: 200221-D-YK576-972
    Resolution: 919x393
    Size: 166.13 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    female
    Women's History Month
    WWII
    women
    inclusion

