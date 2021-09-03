U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gene Calantoc, Soldier Recovery Unit, Brooke Army Medical Center, prepares to warm up on the bench press during the Virtual Army Trials powerlifting event, March 9, 2021 at the Jimmy Brought Gymnasium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Calantoc and several other BAMC SRU Soldiers are vying for selection to Team Army and compete in the DoD Warrior Games in September. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6551931
|VIRIN:
|210309-A-TJ752-1199
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT