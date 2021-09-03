U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Coleman, Soldier Recovery Unit, Brooke Army Medical Center, settles in on the bench press before participating in the Virtual Army Trials powerlifting event, March 9, 2021 at the Jimmy Brought Gymnasium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Coleman and several other BAMC SRU Soldiers are vying for selection to Team Army and compete in the DoD Warrior Games in September. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6551930 VIRIN: 210309-A-TJ752-1197 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.68 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.